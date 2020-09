Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Jose Urquidy kept Oakland's offense quiet through five innings, but Olson was able to take the right-hander deep for a two-run shot to give the A's a 2-1 lead in the sixth. It marked the first baseman's 12th long ball on the campaign. Despite hitting just .194 so far, Olson has been able to reach base at a .320 clip while providing plenty of power in the middle of the Athletics' lineup.