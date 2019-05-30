Athletics' Matt Olson: Productive day in defeat

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in an extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Olson's 380-foot shot to right in the eighth knotted the game at 7-7 at the time and served as his second homer in as many games. The slugging infielder has made up for some lost time due to a stint on the injured list with a hand injury by racking up five multi-hit efforts, 10 extra-base hits (three doubles, seven home runs) and 12 RBI over his first 21 games back in action.