Olson went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five total RBI's during the A's Friday night win over the Rangers.

Olson led the way for the A's, plating half of the team's runs in a 10-6 victory over the Rangers. Olson has improved his season of late, slashing .269/.345/.615 over his last seven games. He continues to be a vital piece for the division-leading A's.