Olson (thumb) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Just as manager Bob Melvin suggested would be the case following Monday's win, Olson will head to the bench for the series finale due to a bruised left thumb. The Athletics are hopeful that with the benefit of a team off day Wednesday, Olson will be ready to play in Oakland's four-game home series with Detroit, which begins Thursday. With Mitch Moreland (hamstring) also sitting out Tuesday, the Athletics will turn to Seth Brown to cover first base.