Athletics' Matt Olson: Scuffles with bat in spring

Olson hit .200 (5-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, five walks and four runs across 11 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

The slugging first baseman's spring average left plenty to be desired, but it was encouraging that three of Olson's five hits went for extra bases. The 26-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019, a campaign that included a new career high of 36 home runs. As good as Olson was last season, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Olson could still have room for even more improvement, noting multiple baseball metrics sites had projected him to exceed last season's homer total in a full 2020 season.