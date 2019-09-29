Athletics' Matt Olson: Sitting out finale

Olson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old will step out of the starting nine for the first time since early June, a stretch of 98 consecutive starts in which he posted a .927 OPS with 27 homers. Seth Brown will start at first base Sunday as Olson rests up for Wednesday's Wild Card Game.