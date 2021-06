Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in a 6-3 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

The first baseman put the Athletics on the board in the first inning, smashing a 403-foot shot with a runner aboard. The long ball extended his current hit streak to five games, during which Olson has gone 10-for-20 with eight RBI and five extra-base hits. He is tied for sixth in the league with 15 homers on the season.