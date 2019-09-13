Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs 32nd homer
Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's victory over Houston.
Olson took Justin Verlander deep in the third inning, launching a two-run shot to right field to stake Oakland to a three-run lead. Despite missing all of April with a broken bone in his right hand, the 25-year-old is now tied for the team lead with 32 homers and 81 RBI while slugging .274/.358/.557 in 481 plate appearances this season.
