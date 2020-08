Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Olson boosted the Athletics' lead to 3-0 with his 385-foot blast to right field in the fourth inning, a homer that plated Mark Canha. The slugger snapped a brief 0-for-10 skid that had encompassed his last three games with what was his ninth round tripper of the season, but his .170 average over 113 plate appearances has plenty of room for improvement.