Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Olson has reached base in each of the last 19 games, and he's had multi-hit efforts in three of his last four appearances. Across the last four contests, he's gone 9-for-18 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base.