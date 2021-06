Olson went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

All three hits were singles, but he still extended his current hitting streak to five games, a stretch during which he's gone 11-for-20 (.550). On the season, Olson is batting .297 with with 18 homers and 48 RBI through 63 contests, putting him firmly on pace for a career-best campaign.