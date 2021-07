Olson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, RBI and strikeout as Oakland beat Cleveland 5-4 on Friday.

Olson doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fifth and doubled in the seventh to record three hits for the first time in nearly a month. The All-Star improved his slash line to .287/.374/.574 with the effort and is now top eleven in baseball in both doubles and home runs.