Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after Monday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks that Olson (thumb) probably won't play in Tuesday's series finale in Arizona, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Per Alex Coffey of The Athletic, Oakland is viewing Olson as day-to-day after he exited Monday's contest with a left thumb contusion. He sustained the injury in the seventh inning, when he was struck in the thumb during a plate appearance. Initial X-rays have already ruled out any structural damage to the thumb, but Olson may need a day or two for the pain to fully subside. Oakland has an off day Wednesday before kicking off a four-game home series with the Tigers on Thursday.