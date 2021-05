Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that he would "doubt" Olson (eye) returns to the lineup Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson has already been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Baltimore, but he was able to take some ground balls and take some swings in the cage prior to the game. If Olson is held out Sunday, Seth Brown or Mitch Moreland could fill in at first base once again.