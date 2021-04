Olson underwent an X-ray on his eye Wednesday that revealed no broken bones, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson suffered an eye injury during batting practice prior to Thursday's game against the Rays and was scratched from the lineup as a result. However, he was diagnosed with a bruise after his X-ray. It appears as though Olson has avoided a major injury, although it's not yet clear whether he could return for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.