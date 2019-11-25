Play

Orf signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Athletics on Monday.

Orf spent the 2019 season with Triple-A San Antonio, slashing .272/.399/.410 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 125 contests. He'll have a chance to crack the 25-man roster in spring training after finding a new club.

