The Athletics announced Wednesday that Orf has elected to retire from professional baseball, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old was expected to contend for an Opening Day utility role with the Athletics, but his surprising decision to end his career will instead open up a spot on the 40-man roster. After going undrafted out of Baylor in 2013, Orf signed with the Brewers for just $500 and gradually worked his way through their minor-league system. He reached the majors for the first time in 2018 and made 21 career appearances between Milwaukee and Oakland, recording two hits -- including a home run -- in 28 at-bats.