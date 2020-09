Orf was removed from Monday's lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Mariners.

Orf was on track to make his first major-league start since 2018 during Monday's matinee, but he'll retreat to the bench instead. Tommy La Stella will shift to third base with Tony Kemp entering the lineup at second base. Orf's removal was likely due to Kemp's success against starter Marco Gonzales in the past, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.