Brewers' Nate Orf: Removed from 40-man roster
Orf was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 28-year-old appeared in the first 15 games of his major-league career earlier in the season with the Brewers but managed just two hits in 21 at-bats. He'll vacate the 40-man roster to make room for new acquisition Xavier Cedeno, who was acquired via trade from the White Sox on Friday.
