Manaea tossed six innings against the Astros on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea rebounded from a rough first start against the same Astros club, during which he yielded five earned runs and didn't get out of the fifth inning. The southpaw was much more effective the second time around, allowing only a fourth-inning run and making it through six frames. Manaea is next lined up to face Detroit at home next Friday.