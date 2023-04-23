Fujinami (0-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against Texas. He struck out two.

Fujinami has gotten off to a brutal start this season, posting a 14.40 ERA and 2.07 WHIP over four appearances. The rookie has plenty of time to right the ship, but he cannot be trusted in fantasy until he strings together some quality starts. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Angels on the road in his next appearance.