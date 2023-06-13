Fujinami will operate as an opener for the Athletics on Tuesday versus the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fujinami will get the ball first Tuesday ahead of Hogan Harris, who's expected to be the primary pitcher for Oakland's second contest of their series with Tampa Bay. Fujinami has rattled off three straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, allowing one while walking five batters and striking two over three innings. He'll look to keep up his recent success as the Athletics attempt to extend their six-game win streak.