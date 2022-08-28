Vogt entered Saturday's extra-innings win over the Yankees as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 10th inning and hit a game-tying two-run home run.

Vogt stepped into the batter's box in Jonah Bride's stead with one out and Chad Pinder on third base, and the veteran delivered a 395-foot shot to right off a 1-0 changeup from reliever Ron Marinaccio. The blast tied the game at 2-2 and extended a brief but encouraging spell of offensive success for Vogt, who's now 4-for-13 with Saturday's homer, four RBI, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and two runs in his last five games.