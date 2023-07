May walked two and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

May put two on with one out, but he was able to escape trouble with a flyout and a strikeout. This was his third consecutive scoreless outing, his most in a row since May 27-June 9 when he had six such efforts. The 33-year-old is up to nine saves with a 4.73 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 23:23 K:BB through 26.2 innings.