Snell and the Yankees discussed a potential contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees have reportedly put multiple offers on the table for Snell this offseason, but the two sides don't currently appear to be making much progress toward a deal. The left-hander won the NL Cy Young Award with the Padres last season after he posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234:99 K:BB over 180 innings, but a league-worst 13.3 percent walk rate and just two seasons over 130 frames in his MLB career have likely played a part in his asking price not yet being met.