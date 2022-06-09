Vasquez was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Vasquez suffered the injury while attempting to cover first base, as he rolled his ankle when contacting the bag. It wouldn't be surprising if the left-hander requires a trip to the injured list, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.
