Nimmala went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored for High-A Vancouver on Sunday.

It was the 19-year-old's third straight game leaving the yard. Nimmala has taken a big step forward at the plate to begin the campaign, slashing .289/.349/.539 through 18 games and reducing his strikeout rate from 31.8 percent in 2024 to 21.7 percent through his first 83 plate appearances this season. Despite his age, the Blue Jays will have to consider a promotion to Double-A for Nimmala at some point this summer if he continues to thrive against Northwest League pitchers.