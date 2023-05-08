Barriera tossed four scoreless, no-hit innings for Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, striking out six and walking one.

The 19-year-old was absolutely dominant in his first action as a professional, especially considering he hadn't pitched in a game anywhere in about a year -- Barriera shut himself down at the end of his final high-school season before being selected 23rd overall by Toronto in the 2022 MLB Draft. The southpaw sat comfortably in the mid-90s with his fastball, and Florida State League hitters had little chance against a slider that already looks like a plus pitch. Barriera isn't expected to see a big workload this season as the Blue Jays focus on his health and development -- he was held back this spring due to some shoulder soreness -- but he will soar up prospect lists quickly with more outings like this one.