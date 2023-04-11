Barriera dealt with a shoulder issue this spring and was held back in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Per Callis, the Jays are being "super cautious" with Barriera's workload back in Florida before assigning him to a full-season affiliate. The 23rd overall pick last season, Barriera has a very high ceiling and could break out this year if he can get fully healthy. Look for the Jays to keep the training wheels on with their prized lefty this year, likely limiting how deep he goes into games early in the season.