Belt isn't in Toronto's lineup Sunday against Arizona.
Left-hander Tommy Henry will start on the mound for the D-backs on Sunday, so Belt will stay put in the Jays' dugout. Alejandro Kirk will step in as Toronto's DH and bat seventh.
