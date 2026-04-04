Valenzuela might get promoted from Triple-A Buffalo after Alejandro Kirk took a foul tip off his thumb during Friday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays play an afternoon game Saturday, so even if X-rays on Kirk's thumb come back negative, he likely won't be available. That puts Tyler Heineman in line to get the start, but Valenzuela is the logical candidate to back him up for however long Kirk is sidelined. Valenzuela is batting .200 (3-for-15) through four games for Buffalo with a homer, four RBI and a 2:3 BB:K.