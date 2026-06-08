Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Smacks another homer

Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Toronto's 6-4 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Valenzuela contributed to the Blue Jays' five-run sixth inning with an RBI groundout before giving his team an insurance run in the eighth with a solo homer. The rookie catcher has been scorching at the plate recently, having smacked three homers over his last four outings, and his eight deep balls are second-most on the Blue Jays behind Kazuma Okamoto (13). Valenzuela is up to an .822 OPS with 16 RBI and 12 extra-base hits over 135 plate appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether he'll remain on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster once Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.