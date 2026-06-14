Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Losing time with Kirk back

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 4, Valenzuela has been a pleasant surprise for the Blue Jays this season, producing a .792 OPS over 149 plate appearances in addition to providing quality defense behind the dish. He's nonetheless expected to be headed for a reduction in playing time moving forward, as the recent return of Alejandro Kirk from the 60-day injured list has bumped Valenzuela down a spot on the depth chart. Valenzuela will sit for the second time in the series while Kirk gets the starting nod behind the dish.