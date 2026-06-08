Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Resting after big weekend

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Tyler Heineman will step in behind the plate for the series opener while Valenzuela gets a well-deserved breather following a productive weekend series against the Orioles. Valenzuela caught all three games against Baltimore, going 5-for-9 with two home runs, two doubles, one walk, five RBI and three runs. Though he currently sits atop the depth chart at catcher, Valenzuela could see his playing time get curbed dramatically as soon as the upcoming weekend, when Alejandro Kirk (thumb) may be ready to return from the 60-day injured list.