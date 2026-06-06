Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Goes deep against Baltimore

Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

Valanzuela handed the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead after taking Brandon Young deep to right-center field for a 417-foot, two-run home run. Valanzuela has gone deep in back-to-back games and is up to six homers on the season. He has stepped up as the Blue Jays' primary catcher ahead of Tyler Heineman, but Valenzuela could soon see his workload drop dramatically, as Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is trending toward returning from the 60-day IL early next week, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.