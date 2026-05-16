Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Valenzuela will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 1-for-2 with a walk during Friday's series opener. Tyler Heineman will pick up a start behind the plate in Valenzuela's stead and bat ninth.
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