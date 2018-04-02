The Blue Jays assigned Espinosa to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Espinosa's status had been in limbo for the last few days after Gift Ngeope beat him out for a reserve spot in the infield, but it appears the veteran has elected to remain in the organization for now. Since Espinosa's contract contains an out clause if he's not promoted to the big-league roster before the end of April, he's unlikely to stick around at Buffalo for more than a few weeks.