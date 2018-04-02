Blue Jays' Danny Espinosa: Assigned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays assigned Espinosa to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinosa's status had been in limbo for the last few days after Gift Ngeope beat him out for a reserve spot in the infield, but it appears the veteran has elected to remain in the organization for now. Since Espinosa's contract contains an out clause if he's not promoted to the big-league roster before the end of April, he's unlikely to stick around at Buffalo for more than a few weeks.
More News
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.