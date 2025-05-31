The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Lucas was demoted to Buffalo in late April after posting a 7.41 ERA in 17 innings through his first four starts. His performance in Triple-A since then hasn't been much better (5.88 ERA in 26 IP), but he'll get the call back to Toronto anyway to replace Jose Urena, who was DFA'd by the Jays in a corresponding move. Lucas will presumably work as a long reliever while in the bigs.