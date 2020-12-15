Wall re-signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The contract includes an invitation to big-league camp. Wall has been a part of the Blue Jays' organization since coming over from the Rockies in the Seung Hwan Oh trade in 2018. He spent 2020 as part of the team's player pool but was never added to the 40-man roster.
