Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Back with Blue Jays
Ngoepe is back in the big leagues, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Ngoepe was called up to replace the injured Randal Grichuk (knee). He spent the start of the season on the Blue Jays' bench but went just 1-for-18 with 12 strikeouts before being sent to Triple-A Buffalo in mid-April. Nothing in his profile suggests that he'll be much of a fantasy asset this time around, either.
