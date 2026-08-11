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Blue Jays' Jameson Taillon: Sent to IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Toronto placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Taillon completed just four innings of work Monday against Boston before being removed with discomfort in his right forearm. The 34-year-old will head to the for the second time this year, and his first as a Blue Jay. The right-hander made just two starts for Toronto since being dealt to the club on August 2 from the Cubs. Toronto recalled Chase Lee from Triple-A Buffalo to take his spot on the active roster.

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