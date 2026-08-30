Taillon (forearm) is scheduled to throw a side session Tuesday before the Blue Jays determine whether he returns from the 15-day injured list or makes another rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Taillon made his first rehab start for Buffalo on Friday, covering 48 pitches over 3.1 innings while yielding four earned runs on three hits and two walks. The veteran right-hander seemed to check out fine physically coming out of that outing, but the Blue Jays will get a closer look at him during the upcoming bullpen session before plotting out his next steps. If Toronto decides to bring Taillon back from the IL to fill the fifth spot in the rotation during next weekend's series in Kansas City, he would likely be operating with a restricted pitch count.