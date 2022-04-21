Groshans (groin) has joined Low-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Groshans suffered an oblique strain late in camp and hasn't yet appeared in any minor-league games this year. He'll build up in Dunedin since the Blue Jays' extended spring training complex is located there, but he should head to Double-A New Hampshire or Triple-A Buffalo at some point.
