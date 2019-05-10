Groshans (foot) has gone 2-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts in two games with Low-A Lansing since his return from the injured list.

Groshans had been on an incredible run before the foot issue cropped up, slashing .342/.429/.507 in his first 19 games with a full-season affiliate, and it shouldn't be long before he's back to punishing Low-A pitching. The bat is clearly advanced for his age (19), and with good athleticism at third base, Groshans already ranks among the team's top prospects behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.