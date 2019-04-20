Groshans went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI for Low-A Lansing on Friday.

The 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft is off to a quick start in his first taste of full-season ball, slashing .364/.451/.523 through 12 games. Groshans is showing strong plate discipline with a 7:10 BB:K, and the 19-year-old appears to be headed for a breakout campaign.