Groshans will open the season with Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Groshans has only played 71 career professional games, none of which have come above Low-A. He likely would have been on track to open this season at Double-A if not for the canceled minor-league season last year, however. He's unlikely to make his major-league debut this season but is on track to do so next year if he looks good in the upper minors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Bound for minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Thinks he's ready for bigs•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Joining big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Joins 60-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Back to full health•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Shut down for season•