Groshans was placed on the minor-league injured list with general soreness in his left foot, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Groshans was tearing it up with Low-A Lansing prior to landing on the IL, slashing .342/.429/.507 with a pair of homers and a stolen base through 19 games. Fortunately, the injury isn't thought to be anything that will force the 19-year-old to miss an extended chunk of time.