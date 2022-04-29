Groshans will make his debut for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
He was dealing with an oblique injury in spring training and was then sent to Single-A Dunedin, which is where the Jays' spring training complex is, to ramp up in games. Groshans notched four hits in five games at Single-A and is now ready to get his first taste of Triple-A. He is capable of playing all over the infield and was reportedly very impressive this spring before getting injured.
