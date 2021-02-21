Groshans, who has added about 20 pounds of muscle to his frame since he played at Low-A in 2019, is out to prove he's ready to make his major-league debut, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "I know a lot of people will think I'm crazy for that, but I'm ready," Groshans said this week. "I think I've been ready for that. I'm here to show everybody that I'm ready to be in the big leagues."

The 21-year-old has gotten more explosive as well as bigger, and after spending last season at the Jays' alternate training site, Groshans feels he's better prepared mentally for the next challenge as well. With Marcus Semien signed to a one-year deal to handle second base, it's highly unlikely Groshans will be able to force his way onto the big-league roster this year no matter how he looks in camp, but a strong showing this season in the high minors will position him to join Austin Martin as the next wave of hitting talent to join the Jays in 2022.