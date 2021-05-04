Groshans will split his time between shortstop and third base for Double-A New Hampshire, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The Jays want to continue the 21-year-old's development at short, but with Austin Martin on the Fisher Cats as well, Groshans will shift to the hot corner when Martin is at the six. Third base is still the most likely home in the majors for Groshans, but at the very least, this suggests the organization isn't sold on Bo Bichette sticking at shortstop in the long term.
